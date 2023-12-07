Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1798 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
