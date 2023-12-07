Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1798 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Frühwald - October 18, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date October 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Frühwald - June 26, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date June 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

