1/2 Kreuzer 1798 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1798 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (11)