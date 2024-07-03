Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1798 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1798 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1798 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,75 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1798 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1644 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1798 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1798 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1798 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1798 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1798 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1798 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

