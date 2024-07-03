Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1798 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,75 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1798 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1644 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
