Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1798 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1798 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1798 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1798 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9673 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
8942 $
Price in auction currency 8200 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1798 W at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 7, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Württemberg in 1798 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search