Thaler 1798 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1798 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2019.

