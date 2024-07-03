Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1798 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1798 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (4)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9673 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
8942 $
Price in auction currency 8200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search