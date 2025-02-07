flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1824

Silver coins (George)

Obverse Thaler no date (1824) Hybrid
Reverse Thaler no date (1824) Hybrid
Thaler no date (1824) Hybrid
Average price 54000 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins (George Heinrich)

Obverse Thaler 1824 F.W.
Reverse Thaler 1824 F.W.
Thaler 1824 F.W.
Average price 870 $
Sales
1 164
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W.
1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W.
1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W.
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W.
1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W.
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1824 F.W.
Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1824 F.W.
2 Mariengroschen 1824 F.W.
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1824 F.W.
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1824 F.W.
3 Pfennig 1824 F.W.
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 3
