Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,620)
- Weight 8,8 g
- Pure silver (0,1754 oz) 5,456 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1999 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
