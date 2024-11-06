flag
1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,620)
  • Weight 8,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1754 oz) 5,456 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1999 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Niemczyk - March 22, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
