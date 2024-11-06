1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1999 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

