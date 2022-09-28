3 Pfennig 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1824 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1905 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)