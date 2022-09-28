flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1824 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 3 Pfennig 1824 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1824 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1905 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1824 F.W. at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1824 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont copper coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access