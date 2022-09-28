Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1824 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1905 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
