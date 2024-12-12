Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,459 g
- Pure silver (0,8221 oz) 25,5704 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 8
