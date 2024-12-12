flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Thaler 1824 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Thaler 1824 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,459 g
  • Pure silver (0,8221 oz) 25,5704 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2008.

Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Heritage - February 4, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

