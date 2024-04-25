flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,620)
  • Weight 8,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1754 oz) 5,456 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2968 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Gärtner - October 11, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date October 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1824 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access