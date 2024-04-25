Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,620)
- Weight 8,8 g
- Pure silver (0,1754 oz) 5,456 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2968 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 7, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
