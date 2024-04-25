1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2968 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 7, 2018.

Сondition AU (3) XF (10) VF (17)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (2)

Höhn (5)

Künker (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Teutoburger (9)

WAG (1)