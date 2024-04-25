flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,620)
  • Weight 8,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1754 oz) 5,456 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (6)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
