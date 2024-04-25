1/3 Thaler 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/3 Thaler 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (13)