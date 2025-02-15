Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Mariengroschen 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
- Diameter 18,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
- Year 1824
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1262 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mariengroschen 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search