2 Mariengroschen 1824 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1824 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1262 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)