Thaler no date (1824) "Hybrid" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)

Obverse Thaler no date (1824) "Hybrid" - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Reverse Thaler no date (1824) "Hybrid" - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year no date (1824)
  • Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler no date (1824) "Hybrid". This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler no date (1824) "Hybrid" at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of Thaler 1824 "Hybrid", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

