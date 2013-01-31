Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Thaler no date (1824) "Hybrid" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George
- Denomination Thaler
- Year no date (1824)
- Ruler George (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler no date (1824) "Hybrid". This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
