1595
Coins of United Kingdom 1595
Select a category
All
All
Gold
Gold coins
Sovereign no date (1559-1600)
Chains on the draw grate
Average price
27000 $
Sales
0
261
Ryal no date (1583-1600)
Average price
83000 $
Sales
0
24
Angel no date (1559-1603)
Dot border
Average price
6300 $
Sales
0
215
Pound no date (1583-1603)
Average price
32000 $
Sales
0
240
Half pound no date (1583-1603)
Average price
27000 $
Sales
0
75
Crown no date (1583-1603)
Average price
6200 $
Sales
0
39
Halfcrown no date (1583-1603)
Average price
7000 $
Sales
0
35
