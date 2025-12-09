Angel no date (1559-1603). Dot border (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border? According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border is 6300 USD. The coin contains 5,1688 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 802,05 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border? The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.