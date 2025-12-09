flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Angel no date (1559-1603). Dot border (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Dot border

Obverse Angel no date (1559-1603) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Angel no date (1559-1603) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight5,2 g
  • Pure gold (0,1662 oz) 5,1688 g
  • Diameter29 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1559-1603)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:6300 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1559-1603) Dot border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (208)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1559-1603) . Dot border. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32190 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,600. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
5587 $
Price in auction currency 4200 GBP
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
6663 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Künker - October 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Heritage - September 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
SellerNihon
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1603) at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border is 6300 USD. The coin contains 5,1688 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 802,05 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border?

To sell the Angel no date (1559-1603), Dot border we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Elizabeth ICoins of United Kingdom in 1559All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins AngelNumismatic auctions