flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Gold coins Angel of Elizabeth I - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Angel 1559

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1559-1578)Line border018no date (1559-1578)Border with dots on one side07no date (1559-1603)Dot border0215no date (1559-1578)Ship to the left020
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Elizabeth IAll English coinsEnglish coins AngelNumismatic auctions