Angel no date (1559-1578). Ship to the left (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Ship to the left

Obverse Angel no date (1559-1578) Ship to the left - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Angel no date (1559-1578) Ship to the left - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight5,2 g
  • Pure gold (0,1662 oz) 5,1688 g
  • Diameter29 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6000 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1559-1578) Ship to the left - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (20)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1559-1578) . Ship to the left. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 12,250. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Savoca Numismatik - October 14, 2024
SellerSavoca Numismatik
DateOctober 14, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 10, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
SellerDNW
DateApril 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateApril 19, 2016
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 18, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - December 2, 2013
SellerSpink
DateDecember 2, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - December 13, 2011
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
SellerSpink
DateMay 5, 2005
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
SellerSpink
DateOctober 8, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
SellerSpink
DateOctober 8, 2003
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Angel no date (1559-1578), Ship to the left?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1559-1578), Ship to the left is 6000 USD. The coin contains 5,1688 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 802,05 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1559-1578), Ship to the left?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1559-1578), Ship to the left is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1559-1578), Ship to the left?

To sell the Angel no date (1559-1578), Ship to the left we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

