Angel no date (1559-1578). Line border (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Line border

Obverse Angel no date (1559-1578) Line border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Angel no date (1559-1578) Line border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight5,2 g
  • Pure gold (0,1662 oz) 5,1688 g
  • Diameter29 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7800 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1559-1578) Line border - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (18)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1559-1578) . Line border. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
11958 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 12, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
2139 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateApril 27, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 15, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
SellerMorton & Eden
DateDecember 8, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 6, 2014
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - December 2, 2013
SellerSpink
DateDecember 2, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - June 24, 2010
SellerSpink
DateJune 24, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
SellerSpink
DateNovember 30, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Angel no date (1559-1578), Line border?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1559-1578), Line border is 7800 USD. The coin contains 5,1688 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 802,05 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1559-1578), Line border?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1559-1578), Line border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1559-1578), Line border?

To sell the Angel no date (1559-1578), Line border we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

