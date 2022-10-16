flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Angel no date (1559-1578). Border with dots on one side (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Border with dots on one side

Obverse Angel no date (1559-1578) Border with dots on one side - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Angel no date (1559-1578) Border with dots on one side - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,994)
  • Weight5,2 g
  • Pure gold (0,1662 oz) 5,1688 g
  • Diameter29 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1559-1578)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:8700 USD
Auction sales chart Angel no date (1559-1578) Border with dots on one side - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Angel no date (1559-1578) . Border with dots on one side. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
2823 $
Price in auction currency 420000 JPY
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
2066 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 21, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2018
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Angel no date (1559-1578) at auction Teutoburger - October 29, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateOctober 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Angel no date (1559-1578), Border with dots on one side?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Angel no date (1559-1578), Border with dots on one side is 8700 USD. The coin contains 5,1688 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 802,05 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Angel no date (1559-1578), Border with dots on one side?

The information on the current value of the British coin Angel no date (1559-1578), Border with dots on one side is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1559-1578), Border with dots on one side?

To sell the Angel no date (1559-1578), Border with dots on one side we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Elizabeth ICoins of United Kingdom in 1559All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins AngelNumismatic auctions