flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1583-1603) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Obverse Crown no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Crown no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight2,83 g
  • Pure gold (0,0833 oz) 2,5923 g
  • Diameter23,5 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1583-1603)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:6200 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1583-1603) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 28,500. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
2015 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
10749 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1583-1603) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Crown no date (1583-1603)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Crown no date (1583-1603) is 6200 USD. The coin contains 2,5923 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 401,99 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1583-1603)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1583-1603) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1583-1603)?

To sell the Crown no date (1583-1603) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Elizabeth ICoins of United Kingdom in 1583All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions