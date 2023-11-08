flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,916)
  • Weight1,4 g
  • Pure gold (0,0412 oz) 1,2824 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1583-1603)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7000 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
11421 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
5106 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 8, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateApril 10, 2017
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2017
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Halfcrown no date (1583-1603)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) is 7000 USD. The coin contains 1,2824 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 198,82 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1583-1603)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1583-1603)?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1583-1603) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
