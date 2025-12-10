flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Pound no date (1583-1603) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Obverse Pound no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Pound no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight11,2 g
  • Pure gold (0,3583 oz) 11,144 g
  • Diameter38 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationPound
  • Yearno date (1583-1603)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:32000 USD
Auction sales chart Pound no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (236)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pound no date (1583-1603) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34199 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2026
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 15, 2026
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
33000 $
Price in auction currency 33000 USD
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Nihon - December 14, 2025
SellerNihon
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
41730 $
Price in auction currency 6500000 JPY
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - December 10, 2025
SellerSpink
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Cambi Aste - November 13, 2025
SellerCambi Aste
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
United Kingdom Pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Pound no date (1583-1603)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Pound no date (1583-1603) is 32000 USD. The coin contains 11,144 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1729,08 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound no date (1583-1603)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Pound no date (1583-1603) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound no date (1583-1603)?

To sell the Pound no date (1583-1603) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Elizabeth ICoins of United Kingdom in 1583All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins PoundNumismatic auctions