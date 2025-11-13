flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Half pound no date (1583-1603) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Obverse Half pound no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Half pound no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight5,51 g
  • Pure gold (0,1763 oz) 5,4825 g
  • Diameter32 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Yearno date (1583-1603)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:27000 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound no date (1583-1603) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half pound no date (1583-1603) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Cambi Aste - November 13, 2025
SellerCambi Aste
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
13910 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Künker - October 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
25762 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction St James’s - June 14, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half pound no date (1583-1603) at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Half pound no date (1583-1603)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound no date (1583-1603) is 27000 USD. The coin contains 5,4825 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 850,79 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound no date (1583-1603)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Half pound no date (1583-1603) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound no date (1583-1603)?

To sell the Half pound no date (1583-1603) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

