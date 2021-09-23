flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Ryal no date (1583-1600) (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Obverse Ryal no date (1583-1600) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Ryal no date (1583-1600) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight7,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,2415 oz) 7,5122 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationRyal
  • Yearno date (1583-1600)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:83000 USD
Auction sales chart Ryal no date (1583-1600) - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Ryal no date (1583-1600) . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31074 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 372,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
80618 $
Price in auction currency 60000 GBP
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
110000 $
Price in auction currency 110000 USD
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction St James’s - September 23, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateApril 27, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 15, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Schulman - May 24, 2019
SellerSchulman
DateMay 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 25, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Schulman - March 1, 2018
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
SellerMorton & Eden
DateDecember 8, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 15, 2017
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 30, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 5, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Ryal no date (1583-1600) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Ryal no date (1583-1600)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Ryal no date (1583-1600) is 83000 USD. The coin contains 7,5122 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1165,43 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ryal no date (1583-1600)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Ryal no date (1583-1600) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ryal no date (1583-1600)?

To sell the Ryal no date (1583-1600) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

