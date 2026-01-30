flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sovereign no date (1559-1600). Chains on the draw grate (United Kingdom, Elizabeth I)

Variety: Chains on the draw grate

Obverse Sovereign no date (1559-1600) Chains on the draw grate - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth IReverse Sovereign no date (1559-1600) Chains on the draw grate - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight15,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,4974 oz) 15,4723 g
  • Diameter43 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodElizabeth I
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Yearno date (1559-1600)
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:27000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign no date (1559-1600) Chains on the draw grate - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Elizabeth I
Auction Prices (255)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign no date (1559-1600) . Chains on the draw grate. This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 140,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - January 30, 2026
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 30, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
19328 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2026
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 15, 2026
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
61250 $
Price in auction currency 61250 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 24, 2025
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 24, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction GINZA - November 15, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Coin Cabinet - October 23, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Künker - October 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction St James’s - September 24, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign no date (1559-1600) at auction St James’s - July 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth I Sovereign no date (1559-1600), Chains on the draw grate?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign no date (1559-1600), Chains on the draw grate is 27000 USD. The coin contains 15,4723 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 2400,35 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign no date (1559-1600), Chains on the draw grate?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sovereign no date (1559-1600), Chains on the draw grate is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign no date (1559-1600), Chains on the draw grate?

To sell the Sovereign no date (1559-1600), Chains on the draw grate we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Elizabeth ICoins of United Kingdom in 1559All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins SovereignNumismatic auctions