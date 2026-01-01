flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Coins of United Kingdom 1584

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign no date (1559-1600)
Reverse Sovereign no date (1559-1600)
Sovereign no date (1559-1600)Chains on the draw grate
Average price27000 $
Sales
0261
Obverse Ryal no date (1583-1600)
Reverse Ryal no date (1583-1600)
Ryal no date (1583-1600)
Average price83000 $
Sales
024
Obverse Angel no date (1559-1603)
Reverse Angel no date (1559-1603)
Angel no date (1559-1603)Dot border
Average price6300 $
Sales
0215
Obverse Pound no date (1583-1603)
Reverse Pound no date (1583-1603)
Pound no date (1583-1603)
Average price32000 $
Sales
0240
Obverse Half pound no date (1583-1603)
Reverse Half pound no date (1583-1603)
Half pound no date (1583-1603)
Average price27000 $
Sales
075
Obverse Crown no date (1583-1603)
Reverse Crown no date (1583-1603)
Crown no date (1583-1603)
Average price6200 $
Sales
039
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1583-1603)
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1583-1603)
Halfcrown no date (1583-1603)
Average price7000 $
Sales
035
