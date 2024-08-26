Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Commemorative (Gold) 9000 Baht of Rama IX - Thailand

type-coin
type-coin

9000 Baht 1980

F.A.O.
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
BE 2523 (1980) 3,900 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

9000 Baht 1981

Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
BE 2524 (1981) 2,600 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

9000 Baht 1981

36th Anniversary of Reign
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
BE 2524 (1981) 4,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

9000 Baht 1982

Bicentennial of Bangkok
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
BE 2525 (1982) 3,290 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

9000 Baht 2003

150th Anniversary of Rama V
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2546 (2003) 5,000 1,500 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

9000 Baht 2004

Queen Sirikit 72nd Birthday
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2547 (2004) 6,000 1,600 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

9000 Baht 2004

200th Anniversary of Rama IV
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2547 (2004) 3,000 1,000 0 6
