Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Commemorative (Gold) 9000 Baht of Rama IX - Thailand
9000 Baht 1980F.A.O.
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales SalesBE 2523 (1980) 3,900 0 1
9000 Baht 1981Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales SalesBE 2524 (1981) 2,600 0 0
9000 Baht 198136th Anniversary of Reign
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales SalesBE 2524 (1981) 4,000 0 0
9000 Baht 1982Bicentennial of Bangkok
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales SalesBE 2525 (1982) 3,290 0 4
9000 Baht 2003150th Anniversary of Rama V
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales SalesBE 2546 (2003) 5,000 1,500 0 0
9000 Baht 2004Queen Sirikit 72nd Birthday
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales SalesBE 2547 (2004) 6,000 1,600 0 2
9000 Baht 2004200th Anniversary of Rama IV
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales SalesBE 2547 (2004) 3,000 1,000 0 6
