9000 Baht BE 2523 (1980) "F.A.O." (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure gold (0,3472 oz) 10,8 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,900
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 9000 Baht
- Year BE 2523 (1980)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2523 (1980) "F.A.O.". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 6876 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 450. Bidding took place November 5, 2010.
