9000 Baht BE 2523 (1980) "F.A.O." (Thailand, Rama IX)

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2523 (1980) "F.A.O.". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 6876 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 450. Bidding took place November 5, 2010.

