Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

9000 Baht BE 2523 (1980) "F.A.O." (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 9000 Baht BE 2523 (1980) "F.A.O." - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 9000 Baht BE 2523 (1980) "F.A.O." - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Soler y Llach

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure gold (0,3472 oz) 10,8 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,900

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 9000 Baht
  • Year BE 2523 (1980)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2523 (1980) "F.A.O.". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 6876 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 450. Bidding took place November 5, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2523 (1980) "F.A.O." at auction Stack's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 9000 Baht 1980 "F.A.O.", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
