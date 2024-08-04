Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

9000 Baht BE 2546 (2003) "150th Anniversary of Rama V" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 9000 Baht BE 2546 (2003) "150th Anniversary of Rama V" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 9000 Baht BE 2546 (2003) "150th Anniversary of Rama V" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: EUR-SEREE COLLECTING

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 5,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 9000 Baht
  • Year BE 2546 (2003)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Where to sell?

For the sale of 9000 Baht 2003 "150th Anniversary of Rama V", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

