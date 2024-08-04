Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "Queen Sirikit 72nd Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,600
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 9000 Baht
- Year BE 2547 (2004)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "Queen Sirikit 72nd Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 40322 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.
Service
- All companies
- Stack's (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 9000 Baht 2004 "Queen Sirikit 72nd Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search