Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: PCGS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,290

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 9000 Baht
  • Year BE 2525 (1982)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 99276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 28, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 161000 JPY
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok" at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 9000 Baht 1982 "Bicentennial of Bangkok", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

