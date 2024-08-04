9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 99276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 28, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS64 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)