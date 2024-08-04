Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2525 (1982) "Bicentennial of Bangkok". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 99276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 28, 2024.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 161000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
