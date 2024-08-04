Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 9000 Baht
- Year BE 2547 (2004)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 170000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition PR68 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
