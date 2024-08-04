9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS70 (2) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)