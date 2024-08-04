Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Auction World

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 9000 Baht
  • Year BE 2547 (2004)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1584 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Stack's (4)
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 170000 JPY
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" at auction Stack's - September 28, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition PR68 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 9000 Baht BE 2547 (2004) "200th Anniversary of Rama IV" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 9000 Baht 2004 "200th Anniversary of Rama IV", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

