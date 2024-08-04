Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "36th Anniversary of Reign" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,000
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 9000 Baht
- Year BE 2524 (1981)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
