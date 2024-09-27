Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1981

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) 36th Anniversary of Reign
Reverse 9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) 36th Anniversary of Reign
9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) 36th Anniversary of Reign
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI
Reverse 9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI
9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) International Year of the Child
Reverse 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) International Year of the Child
4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) International Year of the Child
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 148
