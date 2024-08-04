Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Eurseree (79)
- Felzmann (5)
- Goldberg (2)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (18)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (14)
- Status International (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1600 AUD
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4000 Baht 1981 "International Year of the Child", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search