Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 17,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,4968 oz) 15,453 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,963

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 4000 Baht
  • Year BE 2524 (1981)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1600 AUD
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Stack's - October 10, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 10, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Heritage - March 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Thailand 4000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "International Year of the Child" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
