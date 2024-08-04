Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,600

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 9000 Baht
  • Year BE 2524 (1981)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Where to sell?

For the sale of 9000 Baht 1981 "Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

