9000 Baht BE 2524 (1981) "Centennial - Birth of King Rama VI" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,600
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 9000 Baht
- Year BE 2524 (1981)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
