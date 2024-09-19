Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern coins 50 Céntimos of II Republic - Spain

50 Céntimos 1937 Pattern

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1937 Iron 0 1
50 Céntimos 1937 Pattern

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1937 Brass 0 111937 Copper 0 21937 Copper. Piedfort 0 1
50 Céntimos 1931 Pattern

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
no date (1931-1939) Iron 0 0
50 Céntimos 1937 Pattern

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1937 0 2
50 Céntimos 1938 Pattern

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1938 0 0
