Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 50 Céntimos no date (1931-1939). Iron (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Iron
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year no date (1931-1939)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search