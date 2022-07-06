Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Сondition AU (2)