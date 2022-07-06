Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2054 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 1, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 1, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

