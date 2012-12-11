Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937. Copper. Piedfort (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper. Piedfort
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,6 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search