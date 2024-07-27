Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937. Brass (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) RB (5) Service NGC (7)