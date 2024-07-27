Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937. Brass (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,6 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
