Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937. Brass (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 Brass - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 Brass - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
