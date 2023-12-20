Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 . This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6363 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
