Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 . This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6363 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

