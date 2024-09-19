Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 50 Céntimos 1938 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1938 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1938 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

