Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937. Iron (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Iron

Obverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 Iron - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 Iron - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Monedalia.es

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 50 Céntimos 1937 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1937 All Spanish coins Spanish iron coins Spanish coins 50 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search