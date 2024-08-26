Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1845

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1845 F
Reverse 10 Thaler 1845 F
10 Thaler 1845 F
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 5 Thaler 1845 F
Reverse 5 Thaler 1845 F
5 Thaler 1845 F
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F
Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F
2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 7

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1845 F
Reverse Thaler 1845 F
Thaler 1845 F
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Thaler 1845 F Mining
Reverse Thaler 1845 F Mining
Thaler 1845 F Mining
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Neu Groschen 1845 F
Reverse Neu Groschen 1845 F
Neu Groschen 1845 F
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 7
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search