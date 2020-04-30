Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1845 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1845 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Neu Groschen 1845 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1845 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1845 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1845 F at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1845 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1845 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1845 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1845 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1845 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1845 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search