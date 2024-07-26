Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1845 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1845 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1845 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3162 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1845 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search