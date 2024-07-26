Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1845 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3162 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
