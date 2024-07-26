Thaler 1845 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3162 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

