Thaler 1845 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4188 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 17, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (12)