Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1845 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4188 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 17, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
