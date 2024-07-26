Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1845 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1845 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1845 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4188 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place January 17, 2018.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1845 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1845 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

