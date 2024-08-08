Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 18, 2007.

  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (6)
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2149 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
3734 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
