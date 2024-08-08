Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1845 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14727 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
9623 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
