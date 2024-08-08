Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1845 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1845 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 10 Thaler 1845 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14727 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
9623 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1845 F at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

