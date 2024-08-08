Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1845 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1845 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 5 Thaler 1845 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3438 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1552 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 F at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1845 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search