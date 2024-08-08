Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1845 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1845 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3438 $
Price in auction currency 2800 GBP
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1552 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search