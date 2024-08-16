Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1833

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1833 G
Reverse 10 Thaler 1833 G
10 Thaler 1833 G
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1833 G
Reverse Ducat 1833 G
Ducat 1833 G
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1833 G
Reverse Thaler 1833 G
Thaler 1833 G
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse Thaler 1833 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1833 G Mining
Thaler 1833 G Mining
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1833 G
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1833 G
3 Pfennig 1833 G
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1833 G
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1833 G
1 Pfennig 1833 G
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 22
